Dense fog envelopes Delhi; Temp drops to season's lowest of 4.4 deg C

The Safdarjung observatory, Delhi's primary weather station, recorded a minimum temperature of 4.4 degrees Celsius, three notches below normal.



Coldwave conditions are set to return to the capital on Thursday and the mercury may drop to 4 degrees, the IMD has forecast.



'Cold day' conditions had gripped Delhi on Tuesday with the maximum temperature dropping five degrees below normal at many places in the national capital, including Lodhi Road, Palam, Jafarpur and Mayur Vihar.



A cold day is when the minimum temperature is less than or equal to 10 degrees Celsius below the normal and the maximum temperature is at least 4.5 degrees Celsius below the normal. A severe cold day is when the maximum is 6.5 degrees Celsius or more below the normal.



The IMD has predicted dense to very dense fog and cold day conditions over northwest India during the next four to five days.



Coldwave conditions are likely to continue over northwest India during the next two days and the intensity will decrease thereafter, it said.



In the plains, the Met office declares a cold wave if the minimum temperature dips to four degrees Celsius or when the minimum temperature is 10 degrees Celsius or below and is 4.5 notches below normal.



A severe cold wave is when the minimum temperature dips to two degrees Celsius or the departure from the normal is more than 6.4 degrees Celsius.