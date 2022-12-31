Dense fog in parts of Delhi, minimum temp at 10.2 deg C

Delhi witnessed dense fog in parts of the city on Saturday, with the minimum temperature settling at 10.2 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season's average, the India Meteorological Department said.

Relative humidity recorded at 8:30 am was 90 per cent, it said.

The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 21 degrees Celsius in the national capital. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted partly cloudy skies during the day with dense fog in the morning.