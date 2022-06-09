Deoband seeks legal action against those spreading hatred

He urged the government to "frame a law to deal with cases where religious symbols of Muslims are targeted".

Nomani further said, "India is a secular country and people here have been living together for centuries. These communal and extremist elements are not only harming the country's social harmony but also disturbing the nation's secular fabric and ethos."

Appealing to the government to take immediate cognisance of such cases and strict action against anti-social elements, the Darul Uloom Vice-Chancellor added, "For the past few years, efforts are being made to disturb peace and harmony by inciting religious sentiments in the country. And the overall environment has been deteriorating."

The Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind, a socio-religious organisation with a large Muslim following across the subcontinent, had said that "insulting the founder of Islam has deeply hurt the feelings of Muslims around the world".

"We hope that the law enforcement agencies will take legal action against the perpetrators without further delay," said Jamiat's General Secretary, Maulana Hakimuddin Qasmi.

The move follows several Arab and Islamic countries condemning the controversial remarks made against Prophet Muhammad by former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma and the party's (now expelled) Delhi unit media head Naveen Jindal.