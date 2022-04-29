Deoband to admit students only after police gives clearance

Officiating Vice-Chancellor of the seminary, Abdul Khaliq Madrasi, said, "The seminary will also make other aspects of its admission process more stringent because the seminary has often come under criticism for "harbouring suspicious elements".



"People blame the seminary for the misdeeds of the students, even though the institution's work is restricted to academic activities. To preserve the reputation of the institution, we have decided to get police verification of all new entrants done," he added.