ED stance on Arvind Kejriwal bail order deplorable: Abhishek Singhvi

The Delhi High Court on Friday stayed the trial court order granting bail to Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal in the Delhi excise policy case until it pronounces its verdict on the ED (Enforcement Directorate) petition. As a result, the chief minister is to remain in Tihar Jail for now.

The order is likely to be pronounced on 25 June. "Arguments are heard. I am reserving this order for two-three days. Till pronouncement, the operation of the impugned order shall remain stayed," the high court said.

Additional solicitor-general (ASG) S.V. Raju, representing the ED, told the high court that he was not given the "full opportunity" to argue his case. “Without going through documents filed by both sides, without giving us an opportunity, the matter is decided,” he claimed. He added that the trial court arrived on the decision based on wrong facts.

Raju stated that he was not given sufficient time to argue the case or to file written submissions, alleging that the judge was in a hurry to conduct the hearing and hurriedly disposed of the case. He said it was on record that the judge called the documents submitted "bulky" and refused to go through them.

Citing section 45 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), Raju urged the court to stay the bail order.

Terming the ED's approach as "deplorable", senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi said the accused cannot be kept indefinitely in jail merely for the investigating agency to find evidence. It is very unfortunate that the ASG was maligning the judge merely because an adverse order was passed.