Deposit Rs 60 crore, will consider travel plea: HC to Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday said it would consider actor Shilpa Shetty and her husband Raj Kundra’s plea to travel abroad only if they first deposit Rs 60 crore — the amount allegedly involved in a cheating case against them.

A case of cheating was registered against the couple at Juhu police station on 14 August for allegedly duping businessman Deepak Kothari (60) of nearly Rs 60 crore in a loan-cum-investment deal.

Last month, Shetty and Kundra moved the high court seeking suspension of the Look Out Circular (LOC) issued by Mumbai Police, claiming it was preventing them from travelling overseas for professional assignments and personal vacations.

According to Kothari’s complaint, between 2015 and 2023, the couple induced him to invest Rs 60 crore in their company Best Deal TV Pvt Ltd, promising returns that never materialised. He alleged the money was instead used for their personal benefit.

A bench of Chief Justice Shree Chandrashekhar and Justice Gautam Ankhad observed it could not permit leisure travel while the two faced serious allegations of cheating and criminal breach of trust.