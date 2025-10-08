Deposit Rs 60 crore, will consider travel plea: HC to Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra
The amount of Rs 60 crore is what is allegedly involved in a cheating case against the couple
The Bombay High Court on Wednesday said it would consider actor Shilpa Shetty and her husband Raj Kundra’s plea to travel abroad only if they first deposit Rs 60 crore — the amount allegedly involved in a cheating case against them.
A case of cheating was registered against the couple at Juhu police station on 14 August for allegedly duping businessman Deepak Kothari (60) of nearly Rs 60 crore in a loan-cum-investment deal.
Last month, Shetty and Kundra moved the high court seeking suspension of the Look Out Circular (LOC) issued by Mumbai Police, claiming it was preventing them from travelling overseas for professional assignments and personal vacations.
According to Kothari’s complaint, between 2015 and 2023, the couple induced him to invest Rs 60 crore in their company Best Deal TV Pvt Ltd, promising returns that never materialised. He alleged the money was instead used for their personal benefit.
A bench of Chief Justice Shree Chandrashekhar and Justice Gautam Ankhad observed it could not permit leisure travel while the two faced serious allegations of cheating and criminal breach of trust.
The couple’s lawyer argued that only one trip — to Phuket — was for leisure, while the rest were related to professional engagements. He said the couple had cooperated fully with investigators and appeared whenever summoned.
The bench remarked that their cooperation was the reason they had not been arrested. It also sought copies of invitations or communications for the professional events Shetty was required to attend.
Making its stance clear, the bench said the petition would be considered only after the full sum allegedly defrauded was deposited. “Deposit the entire amount of ₹60 crore, then we will consider the plea,” the bench stated, posting the matter for further hearing on 14 October.
The couple has sought suspension of the LOC between October 2025 and January 2026, saying they have pending professional commitments abroad during that period.
Meanwhile, Mumbai Police’s Economic Offences Wing (EOW) recorded Shetty’s statement on 4 October at her residence, questioning her for over four hours. During questioning, Shetty reportedly told investigators that she did not oversee the day-to-day functioning of Best Deal TV Pvt Ltd, the home-shopping and online retail platform she co-founded with Kundra.
The EOW had earlier recorded Kundra’s statement in the case and subsequently issued the LOC against both of them to prevent their departure from India while the probe continues.
