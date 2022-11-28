Depressed elderly people top Greater Noida's 323 suicides in 2022

On November 22, a 35-year-old woman died by jumping off the 16th floor in Supertech Ecovillage III housing society of Greater Noida West. The police claimed that it was a suicide case and later revealed that the woman took the extreme step due to a domestic dispute.



On November 22, a man named Jaideep Das also jumped to his death from the eighth floor of Supertech Capetown society.



Out of the 323 suicides recorded so far, as many as 92 of them committed suicide by jumping off high-rise buildings.



According to the police, women are more prone to committing suicide with a greater prevalence of elderly women.



The police added that three people died by jumping from buildings in less than a week in Greater Noida West.



Top police officers say that almost all the people who died by jumping from high rise buildings were victims of some mental agony and were found to be of more than 30 years of age, which was a matter of concern.



In most suicide cases, the deceased were found to be suffering some mental problems, the police added.



Psychiatrist Dr Amit Kumar explained that in a study done in view of increasing suicide cases, it was revealed that a higher tendency of suicide among the elderly is because of the empty nest syndrome.



He added that the elderly may feel neglected, lonely or uncared for.