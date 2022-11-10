Dera follower accused of sacrilege, shot dead in Punjab

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann appealed to the people to maintain peace and calm.



"No one will be allowed to disturb the peace of Punjab. Strict instructions to the civil and police officials to maintain the peace and tranquility of the state," he said in a statement.

Justice Ranjit Singh (retd), who headed the commission appointed by the previous Congress government into the alleged incidents of sacrilege of the Guru Granth Sahib and the subsequent police firing on protesters, has placed the then Chief Minister Prakash Singh Badal and then DGP Sumedh Singh Saini in dock.