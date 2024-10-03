Dera Sacha Sauda chief walks out of jail on 20-day parole

Dera Sacha Sauda chief and rape convict Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh on Wednesday, 2 October, walked out of the Sunaria jail in Haryana's Rohtak after he was granted a 20-day parole.

During his temporary release period, Singh will stay at the Dera ashram in Barnawa in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat.

He came out of jail under tight security this morning after his release on parole, an official said.

The Haryana government has granted a 20-day parole to Singh while barring him from taking part in election-related activities, making speeches and staying in the state during the period.

Singh is serving a 20-year sentence given in 2017 for raping two of his disciples. The Dera chief and three others were also convicted in 2019 for the murder of a journalist over 16 years ago.

He had sought a 20-day parole which came days ahead of the 5 October Haryana Assembly polls.

Singh had said that he wanted to stay in Baghpat during the parole if granted.

The jail department had recently forwarded the Dera chief's parole plea to the office of the Haryana Chief Electoral Officer in view of the Model Code being in place for the assembly polls.

Chief electoral officer Pankaj Agarwal had said on Monday that the Haryana government might consider Singh's parole subject to the correctness of facts mentioned in his plea and satisfying other conditions with respect to the Model Code of Conduct for the elections.