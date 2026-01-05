Derek O’Brien urges ICSE-ISC schools to oppose NEP, calls it ‘anti-federal’

Trinamool Congress (TMC) Rajya Sabha leader Derek O’Brien on Monday called on principals of ICSE-ISC schools across the country to come together and oppose the National Education Policy (NEP), alleging that it was “anti-federal” and framed without consulting states or key stakeholders.

Addressing a gathering of school heads, O’Brien said the NEP undermined India’s federal structure as states were not consulted during its formulation. He said the absence of stakeholder engagement had created difficulties for schools in implementing projects linked to the policy.

O’Brien was speaking as the chief guest at the 103rd Annual Conference of the Association of Heads of Anglo-Indian Schools in India, held at La Martiniere for Girls School in Kolkata. The conference was attended by representatives of over 3,000 ICSE-ISC schools from across the country.

Pointing to the existence of state-specific education frameworks, the TMC leader said several states had formulated their own policies. He cited West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka as examples, noting that West Bengal implemented its state education policy in 2023 under Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, while Tamil Nadu’s policy and Karnataka’s draft policy were released in 2025.

“The lack of consultation with states and stakeholders has made implementation of NEP-linked projects difficult for schools,” O’Brien said.