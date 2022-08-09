Despite Gujarat government's intervention in edible oil market, no relief in prices to consumers

The reason behind this is that most of the oil processing units are closed as there is no stock of groundnut in the market and the imports of palm crude oil were opened after a short break. Due to the festival season demand, the retail market is high which is pushing up the prices, said Kishore Viradiya, President of Saurashtra Oil Mill Association.



On the other hand, the state government is going to distribute 71 lakh liter of groundnut oil to the ration card holders under the National Food Security. The supply is underway and before Gokulashtami the government targets to distribute to the poor people, said Tushar Dholakia, Director of the Gujarat Foods and Civil Supplies Corporation.