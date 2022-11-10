Despite the snow, Himachal voters gung-ho over exercising franchise

"Our election staff is highly motivated. So are the electorates. This time we will see a record polling of over 80 per cent," he added.



In the 2017 Assembly polls, a record 75.57 per cent polling, highest in four decades, was experienced.



At that time too the Congress and the BJP were locked in a straight contest.



Electorates of remote Kinnaur, Chamba and Lahaul-Spiti districts, part of the sprawling Mandi parliamentary constituency that covers almost two-thirds of the state, have a special place in the history of democracy in independent India as they were the first to exercise their franchise months ahead of the rest of the nation for the first general elections between December 1951 and February 1952.