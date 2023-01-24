Destitute doctor from Haryana found on Mumbai street reunited with family

A 42-year-old woman doctor from Haryana found in an injured state on a street in Mumbai was reunited with her family following efforts made by a non-governmental organisation in Maharashtra's Palghar district.



The police found Dr Karolina Kapoor with an infected head wound on a street in Goregaon area of Mumbai on December 31, 2022 and admitted her to Jeevan Anand Sanstha's Samarth Ashram in Palghar, a release by the NGO on Monday stated without elaborating how she landed in the Maharashtra capital.



From the day Kapoor entered the ashram, a team of its workers made a concerted effort to trace her relatives through police in Delhi, Haryana and by using the internet, the organisation's trustee Kisan Choure said.