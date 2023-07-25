Deve Gowda says no tie-up with BJP in 2024 LS polls

Deve Gowda further said, "Whether the JD(S) won one or two to six seats, his party will contest elections independently. The party would contest in seats where it has a strong base."

When asked about the JD(S)-BJP tie up against the Congress in Karnataka, CM Siddaramaiah maintained that both parties are holding talks in that regard.

"We do not bother if they get united. We are going to win 15 to 20 Lok Sabha seats in the state. We will emerge victorious irrespective of whether they (JD(S) and BJP) come together or not," Siddaramaiah stated.

Karnataka has 28 Lok Sabha seats. In 2019, BJP won 25 seats. Congress and JD(S) managed to win one seat each. Another seat was won by independent candidate. Sumalatha Ambareesh.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah stated in Hubballi that with tie up or no tie up, the Congress will win 15 to 20 Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka.