Development work will be 10 times more, officers who 'obstructed' work will face consequences: Kejriwal

He claimed the Supreme Court has sternly said that powers of the Delhi government snatched by the Centre in 2015 was unconstitutional.

He said his hands were tied earlier and he was thrown in the water to swim but despite the "hurdles" created before the AAP government in Delhi it did "spectacular" work.

"We gave a new model of education and health to the country. The work will happen at 10 times speed it was happening earlier. Delhi will now present a model of able governance to the entire country," he said.

AAP leaders said the court verdict makes it clear that the Delhi government has powers like any other state government.

Calling it a landmark decision, the party's leaders, including Kejriwal, made it clear that the ministers will now be able to transfer officers who are "inefficient" or "obstructing public works".

Explaining what the verdict means, AAP chief spokesperson and Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said all types of officers were reporting to the Centre via the LG earlier.

"There was no way of controlling officers in terms of the welfare of the people. Now, all this power, which are generally called 'services’ – executive and legislative powers – all lie with the elected government of Delhi and this has been reiterated by the Supreme Court that the LG is bound by the aid and advice of the Council of Ministers in all the subjects other than police, public order and land.

"This has now been made amply clear by the court," Bharadwaj said.

The apex court order came after years of intense fighting between the Arvind Kejriwal dispensation and the Lieutenant Governor's office, particularly since V K Saxena took over as LG in May last year.

The AAP government has repeatedly accused Saxena of meddling in its day-to-day affairs. Kejriwal once even alleged that the LG issued orders on "practically every" subject to the chief secretary, bypassing his government.

Their strained relationship led to frequent confrontations between them over a range of issues, including the excise policy, training of teachers in Finland, free yoga classes, mohalla clinics, transfer of bureaucrats, sanctioning of funds, control over the Anti-Corruption Branch, and the extension of power subsidy to consumers.

Speaking to PTI, Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel said bureaucrats not appearing before House committees will now have to "fall in line" and asserted that works stopped on the lieutenant governor's directions will be resumed.

After the court order, several former and serving top bureaucrats said that "dignity and coordination" between the elected government and the office of LG will ensure that there is no more fighting over governance issues.

AAP supporters danced to dhol beats, burst firecrackers and distributed sweets at the party office and the Delhi secretariat here to celebrate the ruling.