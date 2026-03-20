DGCA asks airlines to avoid 9 West Asia airspaces, boost contingency plans

Amid the deepening turbulence in West Asia, India’s aviation regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), has issued a sweeping advisory, urging airlines to steer clear of nine sensitive airspaces and brace for potential contingencies as regional tensions intensify.

In a directive issued on Thursday, the DGCA cautioned carriers against operating in the airspaces of Bahrain, Iran, Iraq, Israel, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates, describing the region as fraught with heightened risk. Airlines have been asked to refrain from flying through these zones at any altitude, leaving any exceptional operations strictly to the discretion of operators based on rigorous safety assessments.

While imposing these restrictions, the regulator allowed limited passage through the airspaces of Oman and Saudi Arabia — but with stringent conditions. Aircraft must maintain a minimum cruising altitude of 32,000 feet (FL320) in designated zones, underscoring the delicate balance between operational continuity and passenger safety.