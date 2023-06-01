DGCA asks airlines to streamline rapid disembarkation procedures for enhanced passenger safety

The circular also provided guidance for aircraft operators to lay down requirements and guidance for conduct of rapid disembarkation for flight crew members.



"Rapid disembarkation (also referred to as 'rapid deplaning', 'precautionary deplaning', 'precautionary disembarkation') is a precautionary egress from the aircraft in situations assessed by the crew members as deviating from normal conditions but not being an immediate emergency, i.e. not posing an immediate threat to passengers and crew members on board, but which may escalate into an emergency. Rapid disembarkation usually happens at the airport," the circular further stated.



"Emergency exits and slides are not to be used in rapid disembarkation unless the crew members decide that this has become necessary and will give the relevant command to passengers. Rapid disembarkation is a rapid egress from the aircraft, therefore passengers and crew members will leave all their belongings on board unless they are instructed otherwise.