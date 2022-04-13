DGCA bars 90 SpiceJet pilots from operating 737 Max

The move is not expected to affect the airline's operations as the 90 pilots in question can operate other types of Boeing 737 aircraft.



Notably, the airline is the only one in India to have 737 Max aircraft in operation.



"SpiceJet has 650 pilots trained on Boeing 737 Max. DGCA had an observation on the training profile followed for 90 Pilots, and therefore as per the advise of DGCA, SpiceJet has restricted 90 pilots from operating Max aircraft, until these pilots undergo re-training to the satisfaction of DGCA," a SpiceJet Spokesperson said.



"This restriction does not impact the operations of Max aircraft whatsoever. SpiceJet currently operates 11 Max aircraft and about 144 pilots are required to operate these 11 aircraft. Of the 650 trained pilots on the MAX, 560 continue to remain available, which is much more than the current requirement."



The budget airline had recommenced flight services on Boeing 737 Max aircraft last year, after a gap of around two-and-a-half years.