DGCA fines Air India Rs 90 lakh for operating flight with unqualified pilots

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has imposed a Rs 90 lakh fine on Air India after it was discovered that the airline operated a flight with pilots who lacked proper qualifications.

Additionally, the DGCA has penalised Air India’s Director of Operations, Pankul Mathur, with a fine of Rs 6 lakh, and Director of Training, Manish Vasavada, with a fine of Rs 3 lakh for their lapses in oversight.

The issue came to light on 10 July when Air India voluntarily submitted a report, prompting an investigation by the DGCA. The inquiry revealed that a non-trainer line captain was paired with a first officer who had not been officially released for line operations—a significant breach of safety regulations. The DGCA identified this as a major scheduling error on the part of the airline.

Following these findings, the DGCA issued show-cause notices on 22 July to the individuals involved, including the flight’s commander. However, the regulatory body deemed the responses provided unsatisfactory.

Based on the investigation, it was prima facie revealed that several post holders and staff were deficient in and multiplely violated the regulatory provisions, which could significantly affect safety.

The concerned flight commander and DGCA-approved Post Holders of Air India Limited were provided an opportunity to explain their position vide show cause notices (SCNs) dated 22 July 2024.

The reply submitted by the concerned failed to provide a satisfactory justification. As such, DGCA has initiated enforcement action in terms of provisions of the extant rules, and regulations and imposed the above penalty.