DGCA imposes Rs 5 lakh fine on IndiGo for denying boarding to specially abled child

The DGCA had on May 9 formed a three-member team to investigate the incident.



"It has been observed that the handling of the special child by the Indigo ground staff was deficient and ended up exacerbating the situation," said a statement by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).



A more compassionate handling would have smoothened nerves, calmed the child and obviated the need for the extreme step resulting in denied boarding to the passengers, it mentioned.