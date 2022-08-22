DGCA removes ATC after he tests positive for psychoactive substance

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has penalised an air traffic controller (ATC) at the Delhi Airport after he tested positive for a psychoactive substance.

Sources said that he has been removed from duty by the aviation regulator. Posted at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in Delhi, he was subjected to a drug test under the rules for the testing of flight crew and ATCs for psychoactive substances, which has been implemented since January 2022.

The person was found positive when subjected to examination. The test report was received on August 18 and he was removed from the Air Traffic Control Officer (ATCO) duty.