Dhanbad judge murder case: Special CBI court convicts both accused

Anand was murdered exactly a year ago on 28 July 2021, when he was out for a morning walk and was mowed down by an auto-rickshaw, which led to his death on the spot.



The entire incident was captured in a CCTV installed nearby. It was seen in the footage that the auto had deliberately hit the judge.



The very next day Lakhan and his associate Rahul were arrested by the police.



Of the two convicts, Lakhan was behind the wheel of the vehicle while Rahul was his accomplice.



The investigation of the case was handed over to the CBI on the recommendation of the Jharkhand government.