Dharavi mosque protest: Three held for damage to public property, illegal assembly

Police on Sunday arrested three persons for allegedly damaging public property and blocking a road, a day after locals protested to stop BMC from razing the ‘illegal’ portion of a mosque at Dharavi here, an official said.

Those arrested allegedly hurled stones at a vehicle of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and damaged its windshield, said the official from Dharavi police station.

The FIR has been registered against them under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Maharashtra Police Act, Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, and sections of the Criminal Law Amendment Act.