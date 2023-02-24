Dharavi project: Old tender cancelled, fresh one issued due to impact on economic-financial affairs

The Maharashtra government told the Bombay High Court on Friday the 2018 tender for the Dharavi redevelopment project was cancelled and a fresh tender was issued in 2022 because of several factors, including the COVID-19 pandemic and the Ukraine-Russia war that affected financial and economic affairs.

The Gautam Adani Group had bagged the 2022 tender with a bid of Rs 5,069 crore to redevelop an area of 259 hectares.

The government's decision to cancel the 2018 tender and issue a fresh tender in 2022 with additional conditions was challenged in the HC by UAE-based company Seclink Technologies Corporation, which had emerged as the highest bidder in the earlier tender with a Rs 7200 crore bid.

The state Housing Department, in its affidavit filed in reply to the petition, said a decision was taken to cancel the earlier tender and issue a fresh one with new conditions due to several factors, adding the financial and economic state of affairs in 2019 and in 2022 were materially different.

"The present economic state of affairs is materially affected by the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, Russia-Ukraine war, uncertainty over Rupee-USD rate, interest rate volatility and overall high-risk perception of common investor," the affidavit said.