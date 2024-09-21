Dharavi tense as locals stop BMC from razing portion of mosque

Tension prevailed in Mumbai's Dharavi on Saturday morning after hundreds of residents blocked a road to oppose the Mumbai civic body's plan to demolish an alleged illegal portion of a mosque, an official said.

Some residents stopped civic officials from entering the lane where the mosque is located and soon hundreds of people assembled outside the Dharavi police station and squatted on the road.

As the situation became tense, trustees of the mosque held talks with officials of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). They sought four to five days to remove the encroached portion, which was agreed upon by authorities.

Additional police personnel were deployed in the area to prevent any untoward incident, a police official said.

"A team of BMC officials from G-North administrative ward reached the 90 Feet Road around 9 am to demolish the alleged illegal portion of Mehboob-E-Subhani masjid. Soon, residents gathered at the spot and stopped the civic officials from entering the lane where the mosque is located," he said.