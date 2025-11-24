Dharmendra’s final curtain: Celebs, fans pay heartfelt tribute

Legendary Bollywood actor Dharmendra, fondly known as the ‘He-Man’ of Indian cinema, passed away today on 24 November 2025 at his residence in Mumbai. The actor was 89 years old. This news has sent shockwaves through the film fraternity and fans across the nation, marking the end of an era for Bollywood.

Bollywood’s elite descended on the Vile Parle crematorium in Mumbai to pay their respects.

Dharmendra had recently been discharged from Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital after a brief illness and was recuperating at home.

However, on the afternoon of 24 November, an ambulance was seen leaving his residence amid heightened security, confirming the heart-wrenching news of his demise.​

Filmmaker Karan Johar, who had worked with Dharmendra in his last movie Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani, led the tributes with a poignant Instagram post calling it “an end of an ERA.”

He lauded Dharmendra as “a massive mega star… the embodiment of a HERO in mainstream cinema,” highlighting his “immense love and positivity for everyone.” Johar’s words conveyed the deep void left in the industry by Dharmendra’s passing: “His blessings, his hug and his incredible warmth will be missed more than words can describe”.​

Veteran stars Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan also arrived at the crematorium to pay homage. Amitabh described Dharmendra as a “legendary soul” whose absence leaves a gaping hole that can never be filled.​

Actor Ajay Devgn expressed his heartbreak on Instagram, praising Dharmendra’s warmth and generosity that inspired generations of artists. He called Dharmendra “someone who shaped the very soul of our cinema”.​