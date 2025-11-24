Dharmendra’s final curtain: Celebs, fans pay heartfelt tribute
Legendary Bollywood actor Dharmendra, fondly known as the ‘He-Man’ of Indian cinema, passed away today on 24 November 2025 at his residence in Mumbai. The actor was 89 years old. This news has sent shockwaves through the film fraternity and fans across the nation, marking the end of an era for Bollywood.
Bollywood’s elite descended on the Vile Parle crematorium in Mumbai to pay their respects.
Dharmendra had recently been discharged from Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital after a brief illness and was recuperating at home.
However, on the afternoon of 24 November, an ambulance was seen leaving his residence amid heightened security, confirming the heart-wrenching news of his demise.
Filmmaker Karan Johar, who had worked with Dharmendra in his last movie Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani, led the tributes with a poignant Instagram post calling it “an end of an ERA.”
He lauded Dharmendra as “a massive mega star… the embodiment of a HERO in mainstream cinema,” highlighting his “immense love and positivity for everyone.” Johar’s words conveyed the deep void left in the industry by Dharmendra’s passing: “His blessings, his hug and his incredible warmth will be missed more than words can describe”.
Veteran stars Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan also arrived at the crematorium to pay homage. Amitabh described Dharmendra as a “legendary soul” whose absence leaves a gaping hole that can never be filled.
Actor Ajay Devgn expressed his heartbreak on Instagram, praising Dharmendra’s warmth and generosity that inspired generations of artists. He called Dharmendra “someone who shaped the very soul of our cinema”.
Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan shared vintage photographs of Dharmendra with her late grandfather Raj Kapoor, captioning them “Forever in power,” underscoring the actor’s timeless legacy. Kiara Advani also paid tribute by posting throwback pictures with a red heart emoji.
Punjabi singer Gippy Grewal mourned the loss of “one of the most genuine and knowledgeable souls” he had known, calling Dharmendra a “guiding light” and praying for his soul to rest in eternal peace.
Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar tweeted about his sadness, calling Dharmendra “the real He-Man of Indian cinema” and remembering his vibrant humor and remarkable contribution to Indian cinema.
The star’s family, including his wife Hema Malini and daughter Esha Deol, were seen at the funeral, joined by close friends and colleagues. Earlier false rumours about Dharmendra’s death had been publicly denied by them, but grief now engulfed the industry with his confirmed passing.
Remembering Dharmendra’s legacy
Dharmendra’s career, spanning over six decades, was studded with unforgettable roles in classics like Sholay, Phool Aur Patthar, Seeta Aur Geeta, and Yaadon Ki Baaraat.
His charismatic screen presence and heroic roles endeared him to millions. Beyond his acting prowess, he was remembered as a kind-hearted and warm individual who left a lasting impact on everyone he met.
As tributes continue to pour in from across the country and beyond, Bollywood mourns not only the loss of a cinematic icon but also a beloved mentor and friend.
The star was to celebrate his 90th birthday on 8 December 2025, making this loss all the more poignant.
