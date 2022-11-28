DHFL loan fraud case: Money laundered via 87 shell firms

Case history



The charge sheet has been filed against Kapil Wadhawan, Dheeraj Wadhawan, both the then CMD, DHFL; Harshil Mehta, its ex-CEO, Ajay Vazirani, Advocate; Jayesh Khona, the then Vice President (Accounting), DHFL; Dinesh Bansal, Director of D K Realty (India) Pvt. Ltd; Sunny Bathija, Director of Sunblink Real Estate Pvt. Ltd, Ajay Navandar, Jignesh Mehta, CA of Chaturvedi & Shah LLP; Amit Chaturvedi, Partner of Chaturvedi & Shah LLP and others.



In July the CBI had seized a helicopter parked in a hangar at the premises of Avinash Bhosale, one of the accused, at Baner Road in Pune.



"It came to light that RKW Developers Pvt. Ltd (a company owned by Wadhawan family) allegedly has stakes in Varva Aviation (an Association of Persons) which owns an AW109SP Grand New Helicopter (AgustaWestland Helicopter) which was allegedly purchased in 2011. RKW Developers Pvt. Ltd joined the Association of Persons in 2017 contributing towards cost price and maintenance of said helicopter.



"ABIL Infraprojects Ltd, a company owned by Avinash Bhosale allegedly has a stake in the said helicopter. As it was allegedly apprehended that the funds used for making payment towards the stake in Association of Persons were sourced from loan funds sanctioned by different banks, therefore, we have seized the helicopter which was parked in a hangar at the premises of Bhosale at Baner Road, Pune," the CBI had said.