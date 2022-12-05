Dibrugarh University ragging case: Main accused surrenders

"I regret the incident that took place at Dibrugarh University on November 24 and wish for quick recovery of my brother Anand Sharma. I am in no way connected to the ragging incident. My name has been dragged into the incident. I am extremely shocked," he wrote in the letter.



"Being a law student, I respect the law of the country and will continue doing so. I was forced to go into hiding following the incident that caused immense sensation in the entire incident. I felt I will be attacked by the people after my name was dragged into the case. I have been made the main villain in the entire incident and few even portrayed as an ULFA-I cadre. I, in fact, seek justice for Anand Sharma. Let the law takes its legal course and provide justice to the victim," he added.



Chetry was later presented at a court in Dibrugarh. He has been sent to five-day police custody.