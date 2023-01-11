Did not intend to outrage complainant's modesty, man accused of urinating on woman tells court

Shankar Mishra, the man accused of urinating on an elderly woman co-passenger on an Air India flight, told a Delhi court on Wednesday his act was not driven by sexual desire nor aimed at outraging the complainant's modesty, as he sought bail in the case.

The complainant's counsel opposed Mishra's bail application, claiming she was being threatened.

“I'm regularly receiving messages, threatening me. Accused's father sent me a message and said 'karma will hit you' and then deleted the message. They're sending me messages and deleting it. This needs to stop... Air India instead of separating the accused and complainant, tried to mediate the crime,” the counsel said.