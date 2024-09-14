'Didi' is here to meet you, not CM, Mamata tells protesting doctors

"I have come to meet you as your 'didi' (elder sister), not as West Bengal chief minister. I have spent sleepless nights as you have been protesting on the road amid rains."

In a surprising turn of events, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee reached the health department headquarters Swasthya Bhavan with director-general of police Rajeev Kumar to meet protesting junior doctors of the state-run R.G. Kar Hospital, a day after the two sides failed to meet and reach a consensus to end the deadlock.

The doctors have been on strike since 9 August, the day a 31-year-old junior doctor's body was found in the hospital's seminar hall, bearing multiple injuries and apparent signs of sexual assault. Four days later, the investigation of the incident was handed over to the CBI by Kolkata Police following a Calcutta High Court directive.

On 12 September, a scheduled meeting between 30 of the protesting doctors and the CM was called off over the government's refusal to livestream the proceedings as per the doctors' demands. Among their other key demands were an overhaul of the state's health infrastructure and the removal of senior officials including health secretary N.S. Nigam and Kolkata Police commissioner Vineet Goyal.

As soon as the CM reached the protest site in front of Swasthya Bhavan today, the protesters greeted her with chants of "we want Justice".

In her reply, Banerjee said, "Please listen to me for five minutes. I am here because I respect your movement. Even I participated in several student movements. I couldn’t sleep last night as you all have been protesting here amid rains. I request you to let me speak."

"This is my last attempt to resolve the crisis," Banerjee also said later.