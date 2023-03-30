"Didi O Didi Taunts": Why shouldn't PM Modi be disqualified from Lok Sabha, asks Abhishek Banerjee

After the disqualification of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi from the Lok Sabha following his conviction in a criminal defamation case, Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Abhishek Banerjee asked why the same law would not apply against PM Narendra Modi, who taunted the Bengal chief minister multiple times and in turn insulted the women in the state.

"The manner in which the Prime Minister addressed the Chief Minister was an insult to women in general. If Rahul Gandhi's Lok Sabha membership can be cancelled for referring to a particular surname in a public speech, why shouldn't the same rules be applicable to the Prime Minister for insulting a woman," Banerjee questioned.

The TMC leader also said that his party will initiate similar legal proceedings against the leader of opposition in West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, to dislodge the latter from his chair as an Assembly member.

"I do not support Rahul Gandhi referring to a particular surname. But the manner in which he was disqualified from the Lok Sabha was nothing but simple use of force, which is not acceptable. If Rahul Gandhi had hurt the sentiments of the OBC community by referring to the surname of Modi, for which he has sentenced to jail for two years besides being disqualified as a Lok Sabha member, why Suvendu Adhikari will not be disqualified from the Assembly for making derogatory remark against Birbaha Hansda," the Trinamool leader asked.

Banerjee was referring to a recent statement of Adhikari wherein he had referred to Hansda, a popular face in the West Bengal Cabinet hailing from the tribal community, saying that leaders like her remain under his shoes. Banerjee also set a month's deadline for the legal cell of the party to initiate legal proceedings against Adhikari.