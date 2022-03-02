Didn't dilute NSE orders, acted as per Sebi's remit, understanding: Tyagi

"Till now, all the facts and findings in the public domain are based on Sebi's findings disclosed in its orders, and we should wait for the investigation of other agencies as well," Tyagi said.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) is cooperating with other agencies and sharing the information sought with them, he added.

Speaking to reporters after handing over the charge to his successor, Madhabi Puri Buch, Tyagi said the NSE case pertains to events between 2010-2015, and Sebi started investigations under him in the "right earnest".

"We came out with orders within our remit and understanding," he said, stressing that no one can say that the regulator "diluted" the orders.