Difficult to define friends, enemies today, India must act on its own: CDS

Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan on Friday said assumptions about fixed friendships or adversarial blocs are increasingly unreliable in the evolving global order, stressing that India must remain prepared — mentally, structurally and materially — to act independently when circumstances demand.

Speaking at the ‘JAI’ (Jointness, Aatmanirbhar Innovation) seminar organised by the Southern Command, Chauhan underscored the continuing relevance of strategic autonomy, arguing that partnerships are useful when aligned with national interests but cannot replace domestic capability or the ability to make sovereign choices.

“In today's world, it is difficult to define who are your friends, who are your allies, who are your enemies and who are your adversaries. Strategic alignments have become fluid and transactional,” he observed.

“India must, therefore, be prepared to act independently when required. That preparedness has to be mental, structural and material,” he added.

The CDS said the international security landscape is undergoing rapid transformation, marked by volatility and shifting power equations. He pointed to the rise of coercive nationalism and the use of economic tools — including trade routes, supply chains, technology access and control over critical resources — as instruments of strategic pressure.

He also warned of weakening norms in state conduct, including challenges to sovereignty and territorial integrity, alongside advances in long-range and precision weapons that lower the threshold for the use of force.

“Declared wars are becoming obsolete. Competition is increasingly manifesting through proxies, sub-threshold operations and cyber activities,” Chauhan said, adding that cognitive and information warfare now target entire societies rather than conventional military forces.