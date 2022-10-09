Direct tax collection jumps 24 per cent in first half of FY23

Gross collection of tax on corporate and individual earnings jumped nearly 24 per cent so far in the current fiscal year that started on April 1, the tax department said on Sunday.

The gross collection of taxes on corporate earnings rose 16.74 per cent during April 1 to October 8, while personal income tax collection jumped 32.30 per cent, the tax department said in a statement.

Direct tax collection came at Rs 8.98 lakh crore between April 1 to October 8, 2022, 23.8 per cent higher than the gross collection in the corresponding period a year ago.

Tax on corporate and individual income makes up for direct taxes.

After adjusting refunds, direct tax collection stood at Rs 7.45 lakh crore, 16.3 per cent higher than the net collection for the corresponding period a year ago, the statement said.

"This collection is 52.46 per cent of the total Budget Estimates of Direct Taxes for FY 2022-23," it added.