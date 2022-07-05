Director booked by Delhi Police over controversial 'Kaali' poster

"This deliberate and malicious act, intended to outrage religious feelings of Hindu community through highly objectionable video and photo from her Twitter account by the accused which is well circulated in social media and all public platforms is an offence under section 295A, 298, 505, 67 I.T Act and 34 IPC and therefore penal action should be taken against the accused," the complaint filed with the Cyber Cell of Delhi Police read.



The lawyer said that the objectionable video clip and photo must be banned and removed from the Internet immediately considering the defamatory impact and outrage it would cause to Hindus as it has disparaged the religious beliefs of a community.



On Monday, the Indian High Commission in Canada also urged the organisers to withdraw all provocative material related to the 'Kaali' documentary. In a statement, the High Commission said that they have received complaints from leaders of the Hindu community in Canada about "disrespectful depiction of Hindu Gods on the poster of a film showcased as part of the 'Under the Tent' project at the Aga Khan Museum, Toronto".