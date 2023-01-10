'Disappearing Azad Party', Jairam Ramesh takes swipe at Ghulam Nabi Azad's outfit

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Tuesday took a swipe at Ghulam Nabi Azad's DAP calling it "Disappearing Azad Party" over the exodus of leaders from the newly-formed outfit.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh tagged a tweet by Indian Youth Congress media coordinator Jahanzaib Sirwal in which he posted what he said were resignation letters of two office-bearers of the Democratic Azad Party (DAP) -- Choudhary Nizamuddin Khatana and Choudhary Gulzar Ahmad.

"Disappearing Azad Party," Ramesh tweeted in a swipe at the Ghulam Nabi Azad-founded party.