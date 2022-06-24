Disappointed by Supreme Court verdict, says Ehsan Jafri's son

Senior Congress leader from Gujarat Arjun Modhwadia said there was no option other than to accept the Supreme Court's verdict. "Many people were burnt alive during the riots. One of them was our party's former MP Ehsan Jafri. His wife Zakia was fighting the case even at the age of 85 because she was hoping to get justice. Now, there is no other option for us than to accept the Supreme Court verdict," said Modhwadia, former state Congress chief.



"The judgement in the Zakia Jafri case was delivered today and it was over in precisely two minutes. The SIT report of February 8, 2012, has been fully accepted by the SC. The protest petition dated April 15, 2013, has been completely rejected. There was no infraction of rule of law, said the Supreme Court, and accordingly the appeal has been dismissed," said activist Teesta Setalvad in her reaction.