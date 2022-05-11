'Disappointing': Activists on Delhi HC verdict on marital rape criminalisation

Vani Subramanian, a member of the women's group Saheli Trust, questioned that if domestic violence is a crime, then how is marital rape not a crime.



She also pointed out that just because a woman got married, does not mean that means she has given consent once in for all.



"It is a very sad day. If this (marital rape) has happened, we need to acknowledge it, we cannot only consider the cases where it is very brutal. Women's consent is central to this and the idea of equality, of bodily integrity. There needs to be some clarity on violence, that violence is violence where ever it happened. This is also a part of domestic violence. So domestic violence is a crime so how come rape is not a crime. I hope the Supreme Court will exercise much more wisdom," Subramanian said.



Meanwhile, anti-rape activist Yogita Bhayana is content that at least a discussion around marital rape has begun.



She believes as the matter has been referred to a bench of the Supreme Court, there will be a robust discussion on the matter.



"I am happy that it has been referred to SC bench because now the order will be unbiased. The discourse around the matter has started. One year back, people were not even talking. Now they have started discussing," she said.



The petitioners had challenged the constitutionality of the marital rape exception under Section 375 IPC (rape) on the ground that it discriminated against married women who are sexually assaulted by their husbands.