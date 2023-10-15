Discarded by family, cured leprosy patients in their 60s marry in Odisha

A man and a woman in their 60s, who were cured of leprosy, decided to stay together as life partners and married as their respective families abandoned them years ago.

Dasa Marandi (63) and Padmabati (65) both afflicted with leprosy were under treatment in a government-sponsored leprosy treatment centre at Bampada under Remuna Block in Balasore district.

Both recovered from the disease. Dasa Marandi stayed for four years and Padmabati for about 10 years in the leprosy treatment centre. They found themselves abandoned by their respective family members since they were diagnosed with the disease.

The families did not accept them even after doctors declared them fully cured.

"The disease, once considered to be a taboo in the orthodox rural society, still continues to haunt the mindset of people and many are unable to cope up with the changed situations", says Niranjan Parida, a lawyer and social activist from Balasore.