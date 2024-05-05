Discrepancies in Rohith Vemula probe, will ensure justice: Congress

The Congress on Sunday, 5 May said there were many discrepancies in the investigation previously conducted into Rohith Vemula's death in 2016. and asserted that its government in Telangana will leave no stone unturned to ensure justice for his family.

Police in Telangana have filed a closure report before a court in its probe into the death of Vemula, a student of the University of Hyderabad, claiming he was not a Dalit as has been claimed all along, and that he took his own life in 2016 for fear that his "real caste" would be discovered.

Congress general-secretary (organisation) K.C. Venugopal said Vemula's death was a grave atrocity that completely exposed the "anti-Dalit mindset" of the BJP. "The Congress, including Rahul Gandhi ji, has stood with Rohith Vemula's family through this difficult period," he said in a post on X.

As has been clarified by Telangana Police, the closure report was prepared in June 2023, Venugopal said. The Congress came to power in the state in December last year by defeating the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS).

"There were many discrepancies in the investigation conducted previously. The Congress government in Telangana will leave no stone unturned to ensure justice for Rohith's family," he asserted.

"Not only that, when we form a government at the Centre, we will pass a Rohith Vemula Act, specifically addressing the issue of caste and communal atrocities on campuses to ensure no student coming from socio-economic backwardness has to face the same plight as Rohith ever again," he said.