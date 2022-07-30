'Discuss, debate & decide', CJI says no meaning in hiding problems in judiciary

Chief Justice of India (CJI) N.V. Ramana said the judiciary needs to flag issues which hinder its functioning and there is no meaning in camouflaging or hiding the problems, and also if matters of pressing concern are not addressed, then the system will cripple.



The CJI made the remarks while speaking at the All India District Legal Services Authorities Meet, which had Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the chief guest.



"Wherever I go, I always attempt to project the achievements of the Indian judiciary in winning the trust and faith of the people. But if we intend to serve the people better, we need to flag the issues which hinder our functioning. There is no meaning in camouflaging or hiding the problems," he said.

"If we don't discuss these issues, if matters of pressing concern are not addressed, then the system will cripple. I fear, we may be unable to fulfil our constitutional mandate of social justice. I urge you therefore, to discuss, debate and decide! This is the principle I have been following all through".