Disgruntled Bihar college teacher seeks to return Rs 23.82 lakh earned as salary

A young academician in Bihar is hogging limelight for having sought to return a sum of over Rs 20 lakh that he had earned towards salary and other emoluments in the last two years and nine months.

Lalan Kumar, 33, who teaches Hindi literature at a college under the Baba Saheb Bhim Rao Ambedkar Bihar University in Muzaffarpur, insisted that he took the drastic step because of the "abysmal attendance" of students at his college.

The varsity's pro-Vice Chancellor R K Thakur, however, said that he has refused to accept the cheque of Rs 23.82 lakh underscoring that there is no provision under which he could allow the seemingly idealistic move.

I cannot put authorities on a gunpoint to accept the money. I wanted to make the point that if I am not able to do teaching work, I have no right to draw salary. I think I have expressed my sentiment effectively enough , said Kumar, who got appointed as an Assistant Professor in 2019 after cracking an exam conducted by the BPSC.

Kumar said he was disappointed at the outset since he was assigned one of the less fancied colleges in this north Bihar town despite having been among the top 20 rankers.

He said he was pained to see that many who had fared worse than he did, got assignments at the varsity's PG department.