Disney+Hotstar loses 12.5 mn subscribers as cricket becomes no-show

Disney+ Hotstar lost around 12.5 million subscribers for its third quarter that ended on July 1, as the absence of cricket content on its platform continues to pinch it harder.

The April-June period is the third consecutive quarter in which Disney+Hotstar has lost a significant number of subscribers. International Channels revenues for the quarter decreased 20 per cent to $1.2 billion, and operating results decreased to a loss of $87 million from income of $166 million.

The decrease in advertising revenue was due to lower rates attributable to Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket programming, the company said in its earning report late on Wednesday.