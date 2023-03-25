Disqualified from Lok Sabha as PM scared of my next speech on Adani issue: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi claimed on Saturday that he has been disqualified from the Lok Sabha because Prime Minister Narendra Modi was scared of his next speech on the Adani issue and alleged that the "whole game" was to distract people from the panic that the government was feeling over the matter.



At his first press conference after being disqualified from the Lok Sabha, Gandhi said he will keep asking questions on the issue involving industrialist Gautam Adani's business empire and will not be scared by disqualification or being put in jail.



The former Congress chief was flanked at the press meet by Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, his Chhattisgarh counterpart Bhupesh Baghel and party general secretaries Jairam Ramesh and KC Venugopal.