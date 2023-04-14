Dissenting views must be expressed after proper analysis: HC

Any critical or dissenting views in sensitive matters that stir up emotions of different groups of people must be expressed only after proper analysis of the situation and backed with reasoning, the Bombay High Court has said while refusing to quash an FIR against a professor for putting a WhatsApp status on Article 370.

A division bench of Justices S B Shukre and M M Sathaye in its order of April 10 said it prima facie finds that the professor has in a very casual manner posted the status message about the abrogation of Article 370, which ended the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

The court dismissed the petition filed by 26-year-old Javed Ahmed Hajam seeking to quash the first information report (FIR) registered against him by Hatkanangale police station in Maharashtra's Kolhapur district under section 153 A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for promoting enmity.