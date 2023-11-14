Diwali crackers: Delhi hospitals report jump in respiratory issues, eye irritation cases

"We barely witnessed two days of better AQI but it deteriorated again after Diwali, and the number of patients coming to our OPDs remains unchanged.

"Perhaps, there was a very small relief period and that too because it coincided with the festivities. Otherwise, the situation remains the same," said Dr Suranjit Chatterjee, senior consultant, Internal Medicine at Apollo Hospital in Delhi.

Dr Richa Sareen, a Pulmonology consultant at Fortis Hospital also said there was "hardly a relief period" for OPDs.

"The three days when the AQI was relatively better coincided with three days of festivities and people generally avoid going to hospitals during the festive season," she said.

Cases of prolonged coughing, eye irritation, throat infection and respiratory issues are being reported at Fortis Hospital, she said.

She asked people to take all precautions like wearing a mask when stepping out and cautioned them against venturing out early morning for a walk or exercise.

According to IQAir, a Swiss company that specialises in air quality monitoring, Delhi was the most polluted city in the world on Monday, the day after Diwali, followed by Lahore and Karachi in Pakistan.

Dr Sumit Ray, medical director and critical care head at Holy Family Hospital, said there has been no decline in the number of patients coming to the OPD with COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease) and bronchitis.