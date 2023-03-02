DMK aims stopping Modi from getting one more stint in power: Stalin

The BJP should not come back to power at the Centre and the Saffron party's Narendra Modi must not become Prime Minister again and that is his party's stand, DMK President and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin said on Thursday.



When asked on Jammu Kashmir National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah nudging him to get on to the national political scene, he told reporters here that he was already involved in national politics.



To a question he said: "I have been repeatedly telling, I spoke about this in yesterday's meeting (his birthday rally) too. Our policy for now is, rather than who should become the Prime Minister, who must not become the PM and which party must not be in power (should be the focus)."