DMK for statewide campaign against NEET after father-son suicide

The DMK was planning a statewide campaign against the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) to highlight its shortcomings, including the effect on the mental health of children and their parents.

A senior leader of the ruling party in Tamil Nadu told IANS that the recent death of a 17-year-old Jagadeeswaran and his father Selva Sekhar after the boy failed to clear NEET-2023 was a clear indicator of how NEET was affecting children and parents.

He said that the ruling DMK was totally against NEET and that the party was planning a statewide campaign.