DMK MP seeks probe into luxury train trips by 336 railway officials

DMK MP V.S. Matheswaran seeks probe into alleged use of public funds for luxury train travel by 336 railway officials and their spouses over 12 years.

Matheswaran alleges that railway ministry gave contradictory replies to Parliament on whether such travel was permitted under Railway Servants (Pass) Rules, 1986.

Railways has denied wrongdoing, saying there was no contradiction and that travel on tourist trains was governed by same entitlement rules applicable to other trains.

A DMK Lok Sabha member has sought a probe into the alleged use of public money for luxury train journeys undertaken by 336 railway officials and their spouses over the past 12 years.

In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi dated 5 September, DMK MP V.S. Matheswaran alleged that railway officials had travelled on luxury trains, including the Palace on Wheels, Maharajas’ Express and Deccan Odyssey, with the cost borne by public funds or through railway travel entitlements.

The trains, operated by the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), charge between Rs 4.5 lakh and Rs 26 lakh per person, depending on the itinerary.

Matheswaran has also alleged that the railway ministry gave contradictory replies to Parliament on whether officials were permitted to undertake such journeys with their spouses under the Railway Servants (Pass) Rules, 1986.

According to the MP, the ministry told the Lok Sabha in 2022 that railway officials could travel on luxury trains with their families under the applicable pass provisions. However, in response to a question raised by him on 29 July, the ministry said railway officials could not travel on luxury trains with their spouses.

'This apparent contradiction raises fundamental questions about the interpretation and implementation of the Railway Servants (Pass) Rules, 1986, as well as the accuracy of the information supplied by the Ministry to Parliament,' Matheswaran said in his letter.

The railway ministry, however, denied any wrongdoing or violation of rules. Responding to PTI, a senior railway official said there was no contradiction between the two replies. "The earlier reply states that travel entitlement in tourist trains is on the same lines as the entitlement applicable to other trains," the official said.