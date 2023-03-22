DMK to launch year-long celebrations of late Karunanidhi's birth centenary in June

Various national leaders will descend on Tamil Nadu's Tiruvarur on June 3 when the DMK will launch its year-long celebrations of the birth centenary of late party president and former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi.



A meeting of the DMK's district secretaries, held under party president and TN chief minister M K Stalin here on Wednesday resolved to celebrate the late patriarch's birth centenary in a grand manner.



According to a party release, a "Kalaignar Kottam" complex, a museum and a marriage hall will be inaugurated by "national leaders" at Tiruvarur, Karunanidhi's native district on June 3, when the year-long centenary celebrations will start.



On that day, "all-India leaders will also speak" at a public meeting, it said.